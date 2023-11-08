TMD Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

TMD Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.2% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.09. 820,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,008,251. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

