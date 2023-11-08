TMD Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

TMD Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 2.4% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 144,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 65,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 85.4% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 174,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 574,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,919,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.04. 808,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,213,554. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average is $36.79. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $32.31 and a 12 month high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

