TMD Wealth Management LLC Invests $362,000 in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

TMD Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 1,376,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 35.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 17,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.0% in the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 132,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,051,000. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.50. 344,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,851. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average of $19.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $20.17.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.14 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 50.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 83.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on ARCC

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.