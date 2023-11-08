TMD Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

TMD Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 771,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,531 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 10.1% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. TMD Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $38,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

JPST stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,650,401. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.12.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

