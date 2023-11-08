TMD Wealth Management LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

TMD Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 341 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 158.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 62 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.75.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock traded up $4.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $652.89. The stock had a trading volume of 97,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,165. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $654.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $674.95. The stock has a market cap of $97.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.43 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

