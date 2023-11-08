TMD Wealth Management LLC Purchases 703 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

TMD Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,731 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 346,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,894,000 after buying an additional 19,882 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 7.4% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in Walt Disney by 5.5% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.2 %

DIS stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,608,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,904,554. The company has a market cap of $155.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.