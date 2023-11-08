TMD Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

TMD Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826,910 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 115.8% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $52,248,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 394.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 569,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,440,000 after purchasing an additional 454,688 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,820.6% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 415,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,311,000 after purchasing an additional 393,442 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.39. The stock had a trading volume of 248,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,649. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $76.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

