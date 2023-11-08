TMD Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

TMD Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 9.5% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. TMD Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $36,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,429,000 after purchasing an additional 50,213,109 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,482,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,467 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,827,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,423,000 after purchasing an additional 257,139 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,673,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,303,000 after buying an additional 325,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,564,000 after buying an additional 4,051,296 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

QUAL stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,478,112 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.79. The company has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.