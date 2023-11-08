TMD Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,364 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

TMD Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,203 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 0.7% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $869,868,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $14,880,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 1.6 %

INTC stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,989,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,812,824. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.74. The company has a market capitalization of $160.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.92, a P/E/G ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

