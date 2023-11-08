TMD Wealth Management LLC Takes $549,000 Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

TMD Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000. Mid-America Apartment Communities makes up approximately 0.1% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $543,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 41.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,251,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,036,000 after purchasing an additional 956,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,687,000 after purchasing an additional 856,331 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,228,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 98,058.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 500,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,023,000 after buying an additional 500,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAA. Mizuho dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wedbush started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.09.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,288.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

MAA traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $120.89. The stock had a trading volume of 36,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,732. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $176.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.42 and a 200-day moving average of $143.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 111.78%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

