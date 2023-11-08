TMD Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Simplify Opportunistic Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CRDT)

TMD Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Opportunistic Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CRDT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,471,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,846,000. Simplify Opportunistic Income ETF comprises approximately 9.6% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. TMD Wealth Management LLC owned 81.76% of Simplify Opportunistic Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Simplify Opportunistic Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
CRDT traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,526. Simplify Opportunistic Income ETF has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $25.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.25.
Simplify Opportunistic Income ETF Company Profile
