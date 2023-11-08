TMD Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Simplify Opportunistic Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CRDT)

TMD Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Opportunistic Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CRDT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,471,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,846,000. Simplify Opportunistic Income ETF comprises approximately 9.6% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. TMD Wealth Management LLC owned 81.76% of Simplify Opportunistic Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Simplify Opportunistic Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

CRDT traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,526. Simplify Opportunistic Income ETF has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $25.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.25.

Simplify Opportunistic Income ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Opportunistic Income ETF (CRDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds various fixed income securities from developed markets. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitation CRDT was launched on Jun 26, 2023 and is managed by Simplify.

