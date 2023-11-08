TMD Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

TMD Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,840 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $20,680,162,000 after acquiring an additional 685,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,047,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,358,912,000 after acquiring an additional 938,216 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,913,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.28.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $3.84 on Wednesday, reaching $218.34. 29,374,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,624,375. The firm has a market cap of $694.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.48. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $14,912,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,912,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

