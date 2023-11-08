Toast (NYSE:TOST) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $15.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Toast traded as low as $13.97 and last traded at $14.21, with a volume of 5379855 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.
TOST has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Toast in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Toast from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.06.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,784,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Toast by 201.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Toast by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 342,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 110,785 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Toast by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.77.
Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 34.23% and a negative net margin of 11.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.
