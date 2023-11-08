Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) PT Raised to $90.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.93.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $79.98. The company had a trading volume of 77,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,322. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.29. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $41.55 and a 1 year high of $84.57.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.88. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $310,369.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,694 shares of company stock valued at $804,280. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOL. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 36.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth $1,442,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 7.0% during the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 39.2% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 186,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,771,000 after purchasing an additional 52,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

