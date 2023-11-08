TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Receives $7.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRTX. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE TRTX opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 88.22, a quick ratio of 88.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.30%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently -73.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG RE Finance Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. 57.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

(Get Free Report

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.