Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Hits New 1-Year High at $221.26

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $221.26 and last traded at $221.10, with a volume of 26072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.31.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.01 and a 200 day moving average of $192.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $2,868,546.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 453.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 139.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.