Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) Trading Down 6.7%

Treasury Metals Inc. (TSE:TML – Get Free Report) was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 232,757 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 221% from the average daily volume of 72,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Treasury Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$20.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.24.

Treasury Metals (TSE:TML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Treasury Metals Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Treasury Metals

Treasury Metals Inc operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada. The company focuses on its 100%-owned Goliath Gold Complex, which includes the Goliath Project, Goldlund Project, and Miller Project. The company was formerly known as Divine Lake Exploration Inc and changed its name to Treasury Metals Inc in November 2007.

