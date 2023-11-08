Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Boosts Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $1,092,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

PAC stock opened at $129.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $107.25 and a 12-month high of $200.85.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $2.1322 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 5.5%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.58%.

PAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

