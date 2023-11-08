Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Buys 2,935 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $988,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

H has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com cut Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.30.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $171,715.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,112.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard C. Tuttle bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.49 per share, with a total value of $130,612.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,787.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $171,715.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,112.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

H opened at $106.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.98 and its 200 day moving average is $111.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.37. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $88.01 and a 12-month high of $127.80.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

