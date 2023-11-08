Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Decreases Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. cut its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 94.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,762 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 792,956 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $1,282,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,279,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in TELUS by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,637,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,149,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,843 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TELUS by 8.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 29,500,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $585,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,610 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in TELUS by 1,967.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,759,918 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $88,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,797 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,596,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,444,000 after buying an additional 1,672,076 shares during the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TU stock opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 263.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Desjardins reduced their price target on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

