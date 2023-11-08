Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Decreases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,125 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,818,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 82.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.51 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.09.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

