Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Has $638.59 Million Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $638,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Haemonetics by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAE. Citigroup lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HAE

Haemonetics Price Performance

Haemonetics stock opened at $88.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.28. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $72.26 and a 52 week high of $95.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.89 and a 200-day moving average of $87.33.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $311.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Profile

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.