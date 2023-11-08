Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Invests $431.34 Million in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,335,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Eaton by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.4% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 8.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Eaton by 6.2% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $23,512,560 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $215.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.53 and a 200 day moving average of $201.59. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $150.86 and a 52-week high of $240.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.