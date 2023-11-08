Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Makes New Investment in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 44,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,876,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Nuvei during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Nuvei by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Nuvei during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nuvei stock opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. Nuvei Co. has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $43.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 112.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average is $25.16.

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $307.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.48 million. Nuvei had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nuvei Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVEI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Nuvei from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nuvei from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nuvei from $47.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $42.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nuvei presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.71.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

