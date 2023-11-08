Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Makes New Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,961,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 458.3% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 141.7% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.42.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $199.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $251.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.55 and its 200 day moving average is $216.51. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.85.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

