Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Purchases Shares of 23,700 Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,927,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 449.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JOF stock opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.19. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $7.60.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Profile

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

