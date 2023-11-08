Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Purchases Shares of 4,700 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $265,832,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.8% in the second quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $742,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 17.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 705,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,109,000 after purchasing an additional 105,909 shares in the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 0.9 %

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.72. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.11). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.657 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.30%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.