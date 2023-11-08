Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Reduces Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. decreased its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 63.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,063,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 16.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in MSCI by 42.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth about $701,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $497.12 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $450.00 and a 52 week high of $572.50. The firm has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $513.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.39.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.00%.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Argus initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $554.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $563.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on MSCI

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.