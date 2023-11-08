Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Reduces Stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lowered its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,693,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HEICO by 3,192.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,351 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,710,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in HEICO by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,584,000 after buying an additional 268,584 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,606,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HEICO by 2,002.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 155,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,322,000 after acquiring an additional 147,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Get HEICO alerts:

Insider Activity

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $328,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,262,379.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $3,901,877.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,694,451 shares in the company, valued at $281,617,756.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $328,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,111 shares in the company, valued at $17,262,379.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HEI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of HEICO in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HEICO

HEICO Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HEI stock opened at $162.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.62. HEICO Co. has a 12-month low of $147.69 and a 12-month high of $182.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.17.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $722.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.