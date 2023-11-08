Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Sells 4,705 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lessened its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,548,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 49.1% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 6.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.22.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,650 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $173,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 1.2 %

DLTR stock opened at $116.33 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $102.77 and a one year high of $170.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

