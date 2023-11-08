Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Sells 5,530 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. decreased its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 70.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,530 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $932,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 70.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 18,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.40, for a total transaction of $5,964,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,203,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 70,115 shares of company stock worth $21,942,168 over the last 90 days. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Murphy USA Price Performance

NYSE:MUSA opened at $370.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.75. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.65 and a 52 week high of $382.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $346.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.28.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $1.61. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 71.06% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 22.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MUSA. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.00.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

