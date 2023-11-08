Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Sells 8,320 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. trimmed its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,320 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,578,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,815,000 after buying an additional 85,809 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,281,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $846,968,000 after purchasing an additional 821,891 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,904,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $455,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29,324 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $453,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,012,053. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $146.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.14 and a 200-day moving average of $131.58. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $159.65. The stock has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.57.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.23 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.20%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

