Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Takes $453.40 Million Position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $453,395,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WINA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Winmark by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Winmark in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Winmark during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Winmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Winmark by 864.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Renae M. Gaudette sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total transaction of $266,884.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Renae M. Gaudette sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total transaction of $266,884.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,560 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,034.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 2,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.35, for a total transaction of $1,016,361.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,010,316.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,665 shares of company stock worth $1,924,635. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WINA opened at $432.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $390.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.09. Winmark Co. has a 52-week low of $232.27 and a 52-week high of $433.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $10.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $40.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. Winmark’s payout ratio is 28.44%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company's Franchising segment franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. Its Leasing segment operates middle-market equipment leasing business. The company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

