TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 448,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 324,127 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.08% of TriMas worth $12,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 28.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,488,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,325,000 after buying an additional 553,910 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 89.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 10,028 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 13.8% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 36,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 14.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,058,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,221,000 after buying an additional 388,267 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 90.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period.

TriMas Stock Performance

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.72. TriMas Co. has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $31.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.73.

TriMas Announces Dividend

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $235.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.22 million. TriMas had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriMas in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriMas

In other news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $25,029.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,628 shares in the company, valued at $595,012.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

