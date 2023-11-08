Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (OTC:TRFPF) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (OTC:TRFPF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.
Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance
Shares of TRFPF opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $16.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average is $13.81.
Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Triple Flag Precious Metals
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Celsius is growing with no end in sight!
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Why picking Adidas over Nike is a safe bet
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Rivian over-delivered and electrified the market; shares surge
Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.