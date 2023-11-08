Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (OTC:TRFPF) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (OTC:TRFPF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of TRFPF opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $16.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average is $13.81.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

