Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on December 15th

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th.

Tronox has raised its dividend payment by an average of 40.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Tronox has a dividend payout ratio of 37.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tronox to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.2%.

Shares of TROX opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.57. Tronox has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $17.61.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.30 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tronox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Tronox in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Tronox from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

In related news, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 2,395 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $32,715.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,485.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tronox during the first quarter worth about $674,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tronox by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,141,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,127,000 after purchasing an additional 336,103 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1,124.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 218,556 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,688,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,318,000 after acquiring an additional 401,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

