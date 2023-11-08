Truist Financial Boosts Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target to $30.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CTRA. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James upgraded Coterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.93.

Shares of NYSE CTRA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.23. The stock had a trading volume of 841,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,346,826. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.47. Coterra Energy has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.34.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 1,976.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 302.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

