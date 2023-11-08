Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,128,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,568,862 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises 2.1% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 1.14% of Truist Financial worth $459,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Truist Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.9% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 31.9% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.32. 825,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,742,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.22.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TFC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.76.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

