Truist Financial Lowers Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Price Target to $36.00

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CHCT. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Community Healthcare Trust stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.24. 13,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,169. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $25.81 and a 12-month high of $43.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.81. The company has a market capitalization of $715.30 million, a P/E ratio of 119.28, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.76.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.52). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHCT. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 452.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 196.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 28.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $991.2 million in 184 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale).

