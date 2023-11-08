U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Holdings Boosted by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,889 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 1.7% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,573,093,000 after acquiring an additional 682,502,016 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,195,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,005,000 after buying an additional 14,892,212 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,436,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,837,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,688,496,000 after buying an additional 14,080,781 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on USB. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $51,136. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 500 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 654 shares of company stock worth $30,148 and sold 13,842 shares worth $550,649. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of USB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.65. 790,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,922,445. The firm has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

