UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Acquired by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,262,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 393,720 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of UDR worth $54,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $913,594,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,948 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UDR by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of UDR by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter worth about $87,720,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.53. 161,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,616. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $45.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 122.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UDR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.41.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

