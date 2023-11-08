UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 141,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,282 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of UGI by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UGI. Mizuho lowered their price target on UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UGI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

UGI Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of UGI stock opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $43.19.

UGI Company Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Recommended Stories

