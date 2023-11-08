Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays raised Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Get Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on UNBLF

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Trading Down 1.9 %

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS UNBLF opened at $52.70 on Wednesday. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 12 month low of $44.69 and a 12 month high of $63.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average of $51.22.

(Get Free Report)

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is an owner, developer and operator of sustainable, high-quality real estate assets in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. The Group operates 75 shopping centres in 12 countries, including 39 which carry the iconic Westfield brand. These centres attract over 900 million visits annually and provide a unique platform for retailers and brands to connect with consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.