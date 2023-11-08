Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Lifted by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,843 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 2.1% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 14.3% during the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 25.6% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $389,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,361 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Union Pacific by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded up $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.97. The company had a trading volume of 49,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,734. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $129.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $240.48.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,899 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.96.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

