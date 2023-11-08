Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 513,305 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 0.8% of Commerce Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Commerce Bank owned 0.08% of Union Pacific worth $105,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 116.7% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 108.3% during the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 86.7% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $212.43. The stock had a trading volume of 76,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,801. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.98. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $240.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $129.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens raised their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.96.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,974 shares of company stock worth $2,416,899. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

