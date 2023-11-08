United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Hits New 52-Week High at $109.18

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$109.18 and last traded at C$108.50, with a volume of 2698 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$100.60.

United Co.s Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$102.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$103.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.63.

United Co.s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. United Co.s’s payout ratio is 4.36%.

About United Co.s

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

