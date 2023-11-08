United States Gasoline Fund (NYSEARCA:UGA) Shares Up 2%

Shares of United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA – Get Free Report) rose 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $64.20 and last traded at $63.88. Approximately 41,833 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 29,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.62.

United States Gasoline Fund Stock Down 3.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.90 and a 200-day moving average of $65.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Gasoline Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 70.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund during the fourth quarter worth $428,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000.

United States Gasoline Fund Company Profile

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

