United States Steel (NYSE:X) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on X. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus downgraded United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.10.

United States Steel Stock Performance

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

Shares of X stock opened at $34.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.09. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $34.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.40%.

Insider Activity at United States Steel

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,881,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 4,860 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $160,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,804 shares of company stock worth $3,378,202 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 181.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile



United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

