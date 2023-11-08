Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $27.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.41, but opened at $21.28. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Upstart shares last traded at $22.51, with a volume of 6,945,117 shares.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

Insider Activity at Upstart

Institutional Trading of Upstart

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $27,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,742,095.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $27,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,742,095.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 867,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,725,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 106,263 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,042 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 42.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Trading Down 26.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.09.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.15. Upstart had a negative net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.15%. The firm had revenue of $135.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.91 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

