Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Gap Up to $12.03

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.03, but opened at $14.70. Upwork shares last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 2,451,821 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upwork has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 28,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $362,257.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,479,478.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 5,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $88,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,357.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 28,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $362,257.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,479,478.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,008 shares of company stock worth $935,030 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harspring Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter valued at about $1,132,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Upwork by 114.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 41,434 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Upwork by 100.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 116.8% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 107,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 57,970 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 0.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 222,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

